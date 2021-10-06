 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
alert top story

Bond set at $250,000 in Waterloo domestic assault

061515jr-courthouse-clip-evergreen-1

Black Hawk County Courthouse.

WATERLOO – A Waterloo man has been arrested for allegedly beating his girlfriend with a metal pole.

The injury was so severe that her nose was almost severed, according to court records.

Christopher Morel Kelly

Christopher Morel Kelly

Sheriff’s deputies arrested Christopher Morel Kelly, 37, of 118 Tiffany Place, on Tuesday on a warrant for willful injury causing serious injury and second-offense domestic assault. Bond was set at $250,000.

Authorities allege Kelly repeatedly struck the woman in the face and torso with a metal bed rail at a West Third Street apartment Sept. 22 and threatened to kill her if she went to police, according to court records.

The woman lost conscious at one point and later contacted a family member, who called 911, records state.

She was treated at MercyOne Waterloo Medical Center, and Waterloo police obtained an arrest warrant for Kelly in September.

$1 for 6 months of local news
0 comments
0
0
0
0
1

Tags

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

'Roulette Girl' movie trailer by Carrsan Morrissey

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News