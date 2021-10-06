Bond set at $250,000 in Waterloo domestic assault

WATERLOO – A Waterloo man has been arrested for allegedly beating his girlfriend with a metal pole.

The injury was so severe that her nose was almost severed, according to court records.

Sheriff’s deputies arrested Christopher Morel Kelly, 37, of 118 Tiffany Place, on Tuesday on a warrant for willful injury causing serious injury and second-offense domestic assault. Bond was set at $250,000.

Authorities allege Kelly repeatedly struck the woman in the face and torso with a metal bed rail at a West Third Street apartment Sept. 22 and threatened to kill her if she went to police, according to court records.

The woman lost conscious at one point and later contacted a family member, who called 911, records state.

She was treated at MercyOne Waterloo Medical Center, and Waterloo police obtained an arrest warrant for Kelly in September.

