Bond set at $200K for gun charges tied to fatal 2021 shooting

WATERLOO — Bond has been set at $200,000 for a Waterloo man who was returned to Iowa to face weapons charges in a fatal 2021 shooting.

Marcus Robert Sykes, 27, made an initial court appearance in Black Hawk County on Saturday after being released from federal prison, where he was serving time on unrelated charges.

Bond was set at $100,000 cash only on one charge plus $100,000 cash or surety on a second charge.

“Why is the bond so high?” Sykes asked the court during his appearance.

“I don’t have any additional information, sir,” Assistant Black Hawk County Attorney Michael Hudson answered.

Sykes is charged with felon in possession of a firearm and flight to avoid prosecution in connection with the May 15, 2021, shooting in the 1400 block of Grant Avenue that claimed the life of 23-year-old Dayton Lee Matlock-Buss.

No one has been charged with Matlock-Buss’ death.

Court records allege witnesses had reported seeing Sykes with a handgun in the area around the time of the shooting. At the time, Sykes was on supervised release for a federal firearm charge stemming from a 2015 traffic stop.

He disappeared following the Grant Avenue shooting, and he remained at large until Jan. 10, 2022, when Waterloo police received a tip he was living in Wisconsin. Police and the U.S. Marshals Service tracked him to Waukesha, Wisconsin, and he was detained.

Court records allege Sykes had told people in Wisconsin he was on the run because he had an outstanding warrant in Waterloo.

He was returned to Iowa in March, and a federal judge revoked his supervised release in the 2015 case for missing probation appointments and leaving the state without permission and ordered him to prison. He was housed at the Federal Correctional Institution in Pekin, Ill., until Friday.

Authorities said the investigation into the fatal shooting is ongoing.

Photos: Homicide, Grant Avenue, May 15, 2021 051521jr-homicide-grant 051521jr-homicide-grant-2 051521jr-homicide-grant-3 051521jr-homicide-grant-4 051521jr-homicide-grant-5 Homicide, Grant Ave., Waterloo, Iowa May 15, 2021