Bond set at $200,000 for Independence man after police find pounds of meth, cocaine

WATERLOO — Bond has been set at $200,000 for an Independence man suspected of trying to send large amounts of cash and a firearm to California as part of a drug ring.

Darrell Daniel Jones Jr., 35, was arrested Tuesday on warrant for possession of more than 5 kilograms of methamphetamine with intent to deliver and possession of more than 500 grams of cocaine with intent to deliver.

Court records indicate Jones and others were under surveillance in August when he allegedly frequented a Waterloo apartment and brought a large cardboard box to Staples in Waterloo for shipping. Investigators obtained a search warrant for the package and found a bulk amount of cash and a gun on Aug. 30, according to court records.

Authorities allege the package was headed to a drug source in California, records state.

Officers then searched addresses at 119 Terrace Drive in Independence and an apartment at 1446 Oelson Road in Waterloo associated with Jones.

In Independence, police found 28 firearms, a large number of THC vape cartridges and orange pills.

At the Waterloo apartment, police found more than 40 pounds of meth, 4 pounds of cocaine and more orange pills, according to court records.

The case was investigated by the Tri-County Drug Enforcement Task Force along with special agents and Task Force officers with the FBI, Homeland Security Investigation and special agents with the Iowa Division of Narcotics Enforcement. These search warrants were executed with the assistance of the Independence Police Department, the Waterloo Police Department Tactical Unit and the Black Hawk County Sheriff’s Office Tactical Team.