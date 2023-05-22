WATERLOO — Bond has been set at $100,000 for a North Liberty man accused of breaking into a woman’s Cedar Falls apartment in April and sexually assaulting her.

And court records indicate authorities are continuing their investigation into 25-year-old Asante Ajee Walker-Garcia Adams.

Cedar Falls police arrested Adams, who also lists addresses in Iowa City and Coralville, on Friday on a single count of first-degree burglary.

Authorities allege Walker crawled through a window into a College Street apartment in the early morning hours of April 10 while the female resident was asleep.

The female resident said she awoke to a stranger holding her down and sexually assaulting her. After the attack, he allegedly took items from the apartment.

The woman went to MercyOne Waterloo Medical Center and police were notified.

Investigators obtained surveillance video from the area showing the suspect wearing a black jacket with white lettering and tan boots. Images were released to the public through Cedar Valley Crime Stoppers, which offered at $10,000 reward.

On Friday, officers received a tip about a similar incident that led to Walker as a suspect, according to court records. Officers used a recent photo of Walker and unrelated bodycam video of him wearing the similar clothing to tie him to the Cedar Falls attack, records state.

Details about the “similar incident” weren’t available.

Court records show Walker was arrested for drug charges in September 2021 when he allegedly tried to enter an Iowa City apartment where he didn’t live and officers found a bag of marijuana. The drug charge was later dismissed as part of a plea agreement in an unrelated driving charge.

Close Waterloo police were at the scene Monday morning of a stabbing reported Sunday night at 217 Fereday Court. Two people are dead and two others injured in a two-vehicle crash on Logan Avenue/U.S. Highway 63 north of Waterloo Monday. Waterloo police were at the scene Monday of a stabbing reported Sunday night at 217 Fereday Court. Photos: Stabbing, Fereday Court, May 21, 2023 Waterloo police were at the scene Monday morning of a stabbing reported Sunday night at 217 Fereday Court. Two people are dead and two others injured in a two-vehicle crash on Logan Avenue/U.S. Highway 63 north of Waterloo Monday. Waterloo police were at the scene Monday of a stabbing reported Sunday night at 217 Fereday Court.