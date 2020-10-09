Bond set at $100K for man at club shooting scene

WATERLOO – Bond has been set at $100,000 for a Waterloo man who was at the scene of a Sept. 26 private club shooting that killed two people and left others injured.
Corrections officials allege that Shuntez Anthony Porter, 22, violated curfew and rules of his pretrial release that prohibit entering alcohol establishments by being at the West Fourth Street club, identified as Sin City, when the shooting broke out.
No one has been charged with the shooting that claimed the lives of Dacarious “Da'Curious” Burkett, 22, and Takeya M. Hogan-Camp, 28, of West Des Moines. Six others had gunshot wounds and survived, and numerous others were injured by debris or trampled when trying to flee after two or more people began shooting at each other.
Court records show that Porter has been awaiting trial for a firearm charge since August and, while out on bond for the firearm charge, was involved in a police chase linked to gunfire a week before the fatal club shooting.
Waterloo police arrested Porter for carrying weapons following an Aug. 1 traffic stop on Lafayette Street where officers found a .40-caliber Stoeger pistol in the glove box.
He was released pending trial, and then on Sept. 17, Evansdale police were called to gunfire in the 600 block of Grand Boulevard shortly after midnight. An officer noticed a Chevrolet Impala leaving the area, and a chase followed with speeds reaching more than 100 mph, according to court records.
During the pursuit, the Impala slowed in the area of Idaho and French streets, and a passenger carrying a gun exited and ran off.
The chase continued until the Impala crashed in the area of Idaho and Donald streets. The driver, Porter, fled into the woods but surrendered after officers brought a K9 to the scene, according to Evansdale police.
Porter posted $20,000 bond and was released from jail.
Following the shooting, Porter was detained on allegations he violated his pretrial release conditions by being at the club, and a district court judge set bond at $100,000. He was also charged with felony eluding in the chase.
