Bond set at $100K for man at club shooting scene

WATERLOO – Bond has been set at $100,000 for a Waterloo man who was at the scene of a Sept. 26 private club shooting that killed two people and left others injured.

Corrections officials allege that Shuntez Anthony Porter, 22, violated curfew and rules of his pretrial release that prohibit entering alcohol establishments by being at the West Fourth Street club, identified as Sin City, when the shooting broke out.

No one has been charged with the shooting that claimed the lives of Dacarious “Da'Curious” Burkett, 22, and Takeya M. Hogan-Camp, 28, of West Des Moines. Six others had gunshot wounds and survived, and numerous others were injured by debris or trampled when trying to flee after two or more people began shooting at each other.

Court records show that Porter has been awaiting trial for a firearm charge since August and, while out on bond for the firearm charge, was involved in a police chase linked to gunfire a week before the fatal club shooting.

Waterloo police arrested Porter for carrying weapons following an Aug. 1 traffic stop on Lafayette Street where officers found a .40-caliber Stoeger pistol in the glove box.

