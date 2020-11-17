Bond set at $1 million in weekend homicide

WATERLOO – Bond has been set at $1 million for a Waterloo woman accused of killing another woman over the weekend following an argument.

The cash-only bond was set during Lasondra Annette Johnson’s initial court appearance on Saturday. Johnson, 36, of 1414 Ingersoll Road, is charged with first-degree murder.

Authorities allege Johnson, 36, shot and killed 27-year-old Jada J. Young-Mills at a Dawson Street home.

According to court records, Young and Johnson were involved in a fight in front of the home around 12:10 a.m. Saturday. Others broke up the altercation, and Johnson went to her vehicle and retrieved a handgun. She then pointed the gun at Young and fired, records state.

Paramedics with Waterloo Fire Rescue found Young unconscious on the home’s living room floor. She was taken to UnityPoint-Allen Hospital, where she was later pronounced dead.

Johnson allegedly told police she was being attacked by Young and others, and she said she fired a warning shot into the air, records state.

Young is the sixth person to die from gun violence in Waterloo this year.