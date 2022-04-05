 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
top story

Bond set at $1 million in sex abuse investigation

Crime scene
Shutterstock

WATERLOO — Bond has been set at $1 million for a Waterloo man accused of allegedly sexually abusing girls over a span of years.

Waterloo police arrested Craig Edward Lee Thompson Jr., 33, on Friday for three counts of second-degree sexual abuse.

Authorities allege Thompson had repeated sexual contact with three girls under age 12 for about five years.

Craig Edward Lee Thompson Jr.

Authorities were notified of the abuse in March 2022, and the children were interviewed at the UnityPoint Health-Allen Hospital Child Protection Center. Investigators examined Thompson’s cell phone and found multiple photos and videos of him naked in sexual positions with the children, according to court records.

