Bond sent at $150,000 in Waterloo meth arrest

WATERLOO – Bond has been set at $150,000 for a Waterloo man accused in a drug trafficking investigation.
Ruben Vasquez Velardes, 43, was arrested Oct. 12 on one count of conspiracy to deliver methamphetamine. He remains at the Black Hawk County Jail.
Details weren’t available, but authorities allege Vasquez and others supplied more than 5 pounds of meth between March and May 2021.
Jeff Reinitz
Police and Courts Reporter
I started with The Courier in 1999 and cover criminal justice and public safety.
