Bond remains the same in Grundy County assault investigation

GRUNDY CENTER – A judge has refused to lower bond for a Reinbeck man whose girlfriend died in December under mysterious circumstances.

Grundy County sheriff’s deputies arrested Kevin Lee Halladey, 40, for misdemeanor assault for allegedly throwing a teenager against a wall during an argument in the early morning hours of Dec. 16.

Around that time, Halladey’s girlfriend, Christian Marie Jeys, 41, was found unresponsive and was taken to a hospital. She died Dec. 23 at University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics in Iowa City, and the circumstances of her death haven’t been released.

Bond for Halladey —- who is also awaiting trial for separate domestic assault charges for allegedly assaulting Jeys in May — was initially set at $75,000.

In January, Halladey’s defense attorney asked the court to lower the bond, noting that bail for the charge is normally $1,000. The defense said Halladey would live with a relative in Waukee.

Judge Michelle Wagner denied the request in a Feb. 21 filing saying he was a flight risk based on the nature of the offense.

“Based on the defendant’s prior criminal history and the current allegations the court does believe the defendant at this time remains a safety threat to the alleged victim in this matter and also to the community,” Wagner wrote in her order.

She noted Halladey’s prior arrests involving alcohol and violence and said Halladey lacks connections to Grundy County.

Trials for both charges are currently scheduled for later in March.

