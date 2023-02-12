INDEPENDENCE — Bond will remain at $1 million for a Jesup father whose infant son was found with life-threatening injuries including skull fractures in October.

Attorneys for Kyle Thomas Astleford, 28, asked the court to cut his bond in half to $500,000 and add pre-trial safeguards like GPS monitoring.

Astleford has remained in jail since he was arrested in October on a charge of child endangerment causing serious injury. He is being held at the Black Hawk County Jail in Waterloo because a relative works at the Buchanan County Jail in Independence.

“Mr. Astleford has strong ties to the community. … He graduated from high school here and has family here,” defense attorney Scott Sobel said during a Friday hearing. He said lowering the bond would allow for him to work with Astleford outside of the confines of the jail.

Prosecutors challenged the request, noting that since bond was originally set the state has added an attempted murder charge in the case. Attempted murder carries up to 25 years in prison upon conviction and the child endangerment statute is punishable by up to 50 years behind bars.

“The significant prison sentence Mr. Astleford is facing would increase his risk of flight,” County Attorney Shawn Harden said.

Harden said the $1 million bond is an amount that is usually reserved for murder cases.

“In this particular case we have a victim who may have suffered a fate worse than death. I say that because of the ongoing circumstances this baby is going to face for the rest of his life,” Harden said.

The parents took the 2-month-old child, identified as Liam, to a clinic Oct. 11 because he was lethargic and turning blue. He was quit breathing when he was transferred to a Waterloo hospital and ultimately University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics in Iowa City. There doctors found a skull fractures, broken ribs and other injuries, according to court records.

Harden said the medical documentation shows signs of repeated and severe abuse.

Astleford initially denied to medical personnel that he knew about the injuries, authorities said.

“Mr. Astleford apparently would have been content with the child dying at that point rather than admit what he had done,” Harden said. He said the father later admitted he may have shook the baby too hard, accidentally.

Harden said the skull fractures came from blunt force trauma that couldn’t have been caused by shaking, and Astleford eventually admitted to further abuse.

“It seems to be common sense these days that shaking a baby can result in its death. We have somebody who did that multiple times. This child was put through hell,” he said.

Sobel noted the child has since been discharged from the hospital and is staying with family.

“This is not a first-degree murder case. … I saw a video of the child yesterday … laughing, smiling. The child is very much alive,” Sobel said.

In turning down the reduction, Judge John Sullivan noted that while Astleford has a limited criminal history, he failed to appear for a court dates in August and September for a misdemeanor drug charge he also faces.

“If Mr. Astleford is going to fail to appear on a serious misdemeanor charge, I’m concerned that if I adjust the bond here that he’s not going to abide by the orders of the court,” Sullivan said.

The misdemeanor case stems from a June incident where witnesses reported smelling the odor of marijuana coming from Astleford’s apartment building, and police found marijuana and pipes with residue.

Trial for the attempted murder and child endangerment charges was tentatively set for May.

Photos: Jesup child abuse case 021023jr-bond-hearing-5 Kyle Astleford 021023jr-bond-hearing-3 021023jr-bond-hearing-4 021023jr-bond-hearing-2 021023jr-bond-hearing-1