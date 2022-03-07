Bomb squad was called to investigate object at Waterloo car wash fire

WATERLOO – Authorities recovered a homemade bomb while investigating a break-in and fire at a Waterloo car wash last week.

The Waterloo Police Department’s bomb squad was called in Friday after officers spotted a suspicious object at the Awesome Car Wash, 2180 Logan Ave., following a morning fire at the business.

The object was determined to be an improvised incendiary device, and police stabilized it and removed it from the building for disposal, said Capt. David Mohlis with the Waterloo Police Department.

Waterloo firefighters were sent to the area around 5 a.m. on Friday to investigate heavy smoke, and crews tracked it to the car wash.

The fire was extinguished, and authorities determined someone has entered the office area, removed items and then lit a fire, according to the police report.

No arrests have been made in connection with the fire.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.