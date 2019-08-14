NASHUA – The body of a Charles City woman was found in the Cedar River near Nashua on Tuesday, according to the Chickasaw County Sheriff’s Office.
Mikala Titus, 23, had been with friends at Howard’s Woods Recreation Area on Tuesday. Around 6:35 p.m. they realized she had disappeared and feared she was in the water and called 911.
Deputies were on the scene within minutes, and authorities located her body around 8 p.m. Her body was sent to the Iowa State Medical Examiner’s facility in Ankeny for an autopsy.
The Iowa State Patrol, Nashua Fire Department, Ionia Fire Department Chickasaw County First Responders and Charles City Police assisted with the investigation.
