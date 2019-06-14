Waterloo — Police and firefighters are investigating a body found in a burning vehicle moments after responding to a stabbing early Friday.
The name of the deceased hasn’t been released.
According to authorities, officers and medics were sent to a home on Burbank Avenue for a stabbing. A woman was found with injuries and taken to MercyOne Medical Center for treatment. She is expected to survive, authorities said.
You have free articles remaining.
A short time later, crews were called to a SUV on fire near the intersection of Kimball Avenue and Park Lane.
It appears the passenger compartment of the vehicle had caught fire while the vehicle was in motion, and it came to a rest against a utility pole. Authorities found a man dead inside the vehicle.
The vehicle was similar to one seen leaving the area of the Burbank following the stabbing, authorities said.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.