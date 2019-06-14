{{featured_button_text}}

Waterloo — Police and firefighters are investigating a body found in a burning vehicle moments after responding to a stabbing early Friday.

The name of the deceased hasn’t been released.

According to authorities, officers and medics were sent to a home on Burbank Avenue for a stabbing. A woman was found with injuries and taken to MercyOne Medical Center for treatment. She is expected to survive, authorities said.

You have free articles remaining.

Become a Member

A short time later, crews were called to a SUV on fire near the intersection of Kimball Avenue and Park Lane.

It appears the passenger compartment of the vehicle had caught fire while the vehicle was in motion, and it came to a rest against a utility pole. Authorities found a man dead inside the vehicle.

The vehicle was similar to one seen leaving the area of the Burbank following the stabbing, authorities said.

Subscribe to Daily Headlines

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
1
0
1
1

Tags

Police and Courts Reporter

Cops and courts reporter for the Courier

Load comments