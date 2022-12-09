Body camera videos released in 2021 officer-involved shooting

WATERLOO — Attorneys for relatives of a man who was shot and killed by a Waterloo police officer last year have released body camera videos from the incident.

“You get to see in real time what really occurred. This isn’t about he-said-she-said” said Neven Mulholland, a Fort Dodge attorney for Brent Boggess’ wife and mother. “What we have come to find now, when we look at the video, the version of what we were led to believe occurred and what actually occurred appear to be different.”

Last month, Boggess’ estate filed a wrongful death suit against the city of Waterloo and Officer Kenneth Schaaf alleging excessive force and negligence.

The suit comes months after the Black Hawk County Attorney’s Office declined to file criminal charges in the shooting, ruling the use of force was “reasonable.” County Attorney Brian Williams said in his report the officer’s “actions were necessary to avoid injury or any further risk to both life and safety.”

Boggess had been involved in a drawn-out vehicle chase around his neighborhood in the early morning hours of Nov. 16, 2021. During the pursuit, Boggess would occasionally stop his pickup truck and then speed off when officers exited their vehicles and approached.

The encounter came to a head when Boggess pulled into the alley behind his Madison Street home where an officer had placed Stop Sticks. A squad car stopped behind him, and a fence and a retaining wall blocked the sides.

The officer with the Stop Sticks, Joe Zubak, attempts to engage in a conversation with the boxed-in Boggess when the truck stops right next to the anti-tire device. Zubak tells him to get out of the vehicle, Boggess responds that he has mental health issues.

They shine flashlights at each other, and Zubak tells the other officers to turn off their sirens so they can hear each other.

Within a minute, Boggess accelerates in reverse about one vehicle length and stops in front of the squad car behind him.

Another officer, Kyle Ullom, on foot, tells him to “hold up, just talk to us.”

About eight seconds later, a squad car driven by Officer Nick Weber can be seen approaching the pickup from the front, running over the Stop Sticks and coming to a stop. As the squad car stops, Boggess accelerates forward and rams the squad car head-on.

At the time of impact, Schaaf, who was on foot on the other side of the alley, begins shooting rapidly into the truck’s windshield, striking Boggess.

Boggess steps out of the truck, and officers prepare to handcuff him, but he collapses. They begin CPR.

While a neighbor off camera yells at police, one of the officers begins to question Schaaf from a prepared sheet.

“Was anyone injured? Where’s he at? Did you fire your weapon?”

During the questioning, Schaaf indicates Boggess’ weapon was his vehicle.

Mulholland noted that the video shows that none of the other officers on the scene drew their guns or fired, which he said indicated they didn’t feel threatened.

The attorney said Zubak was trying to deescalate the situation and talk Boggess down. He said the squad car approaching from the front had the opposite effect, apparently causing Boggess to react.

He also noted that Schaaf had just arrived to the scene. His body camera shows it was only about 15 seconds from the time he cuts through yards and enters the alley until he begins shooting.

“He has no time within that 15 seconds to assess or evaluate the situation. … He just starts shooting,” Mulholland said. He said the shooting was reckless, unnecessary and contrary to law.

Mulholland said Boggess was unarmed and the truck was no longer a threat when he was shot because it had crashed.

“The vehicle couldn’t go anywhere. Brent couldn’t go anywhere. … His vehicle is disabled. If you want to argue that the vehicle would represent a deadly weapon, it’s disabled. It can’t go anywhere, it can’t harm anybody,” Mulholland said.

Aside from Boggess’ on-camera comment about having mental health issues, the videos don’t shed any light on why he had been fleeing from officers.

Mulholland declined to comment on any diagnosis or psychiatric history.

“His behavior is odd. It’s erratic. He’s probably having some type of mental episode. … I don’t know what going through his head,” Mulholland said.

Waterloo police said they can’t comment on pending litigation. Attorneys for the city haven’t filed a formal response in the case.

