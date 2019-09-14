{{featured_button_text}}
clip art shooting

WATERLOO -- Police found a blood trail near a vehicle that had bullet holes in it early Saturday, but said no one has shown up at a hospital with gunfire injuries.

Waterloo Police were called to the area of East Fourth and East Parker streets just after 3 a.m. Saturday for reports of several shots fired.

Police say they found a white sedan parked at the scene with two bullet holes in it, and blood was found near but not inside the vehicle.

You have free articles remaining.

Become a Member

However, no one at the scene was injured, and no hospitals reported anyone with gunfire injuries, according to police.

No arrests were made as of Saturday afternoon. Police continue to investigate.

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
2
2
2
1
1

Tags

Staff Writer

Staff writer at The Courier 2005 (college intern), 2007-2012, 2015-present. Graduate of UNI 2006. Three-time Iowa APME award winner (investigative reporting 2008, lifestyle feature 2016, business feature 2018)

Load comments