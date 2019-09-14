WATERLOO -- Police found a blood trail near a vehicle that had bullet holes in it early Saturday, but said no one has shown up at a hospital with gunfire injuries.
Waterloo Police were called to the area of East Fourth and East Parker streets just after 3 a.m. Saturday for reports of several shots fired.
Police say they found a white sedan parked at the scene with two bullet holes in it, and blood was found near but not inside the vehicle.
However, no one at the scene was injured, and no hospitals reported anyone with gunfire injuries, according to police.
No arrests were made as of Saturday afternoon. Police continue to investigate.
