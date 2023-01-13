Blood-alcohol level in fatal crash was more than twice legal limit

NEW HAMPTON --- A West Union man had a blood alcohol level more than twice the legal limit when he led authorities on a high-speed chase in September that killed his son, according to recently released court records.

Arraignment has been set for Jan. 24 for Curtis Allen Williams, 38, charged with homicide by vehicle, driving while revoked and operating while influence in the rollover crash on a Highway 63 off ramp that claimed the life of Jaxon Williams, 18, of Decorah.

A trial information with the formal charges was filed Friday in Chickasaw County District Court.

Williams was also cited for speeding, failure to maintain control, a tail light violation and reckless driving.

Bond was set at $35,000.

A blood draw following the fatal crash determined Curtis Williams has a blood-alcohol level of .209, records state. The legal limit in Iowa is .08.

Officers at the scene also noticed an odor of alcohol coming from Curtis Williams, and authorities found a container of Twisted Tea in the blue Mini Cooper he was driving, court records state.

Records also indicate the original reason for the attempted traffic stop that sparked the chase.

A Chickasaw County sheriff’s deputy was running radar in the 2800 block of Highway 63 around 1:14 a.m. Sept. 26 when he noticed the Mini Cooper go past with a defective tail light.

The vehicle began to pull over to the side and slowed when the deputy triggered his top lights. But the car then sped up and pulled back onto the highway.

The pursuit reached speeds of 106 mph in the highway’s 65 mph zone, records state.

The Mini Cooper failed to negotiate a curve on an off ramp at mile marker 196. It rolled several times and came to a rest on its passenger side.

Jaxon, a passenger, died at the scene, according to deputies. Curtis Williams was also injured and taken to a hospital for treatment.

Deputies said Curtis Williams’ license had been revoked for an earlier impaired driving allegation.

