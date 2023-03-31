WATERLOO — A hearing on the fate of the Black’s Building has been postponed until next month.

Midtown Development, which operates the historic downtown property, put the Sycamore Street building on an online auction block in March as part of its bankruptcy plan, and a Florida company posted the winning bid for $1.9 million.

What followed was a challenge to the sale by OSK XII, the limited liability corporation that bought Midtown’s $4.4 million bank debt ahead of the building auction.

And winning bidder MBM Development chimed in, saying it needed more time to prepare for what was to be a Wednesday hearing in bankruptcy court in Cedar Rapids.

A last-minute ruling kicked the hearing to mid-April.

In court records, attorneys for OSK XII accused Midtown of running up the bill with management fees and other costs while the bankruptcy case is pending, and it said the auction on the online Ten-X site should be voided because it wasn’t allowed to credit bid on the property.

“OSK is prepared to submit a credit bid for the Black’s Building at the hearing on the sale motion, and, upon entry of a final, non-appealable order of this court, pay the outstanding property taxes,” OSK attorneys said in court records.

Attorneys for MBM Developments said the sale was valid.

“Simply summed, OSK did not advance this concern with respect to the approved Ten-X auction procedures, and now, having failed to timely register with Ten-X and exercise its ability to participate in the auction, it wants a do over,” MBM attorneys said in court records.

The winning bid didn’t meet a $3.25 million reserve, according to court records.

Midtown had attempted to sell the building to Colorado company for $7.9 million in 2022 before the buyer allegedly backed out. The county valued the property at $3.9 million for tax purposes.

Photos: Black's Building turns 100 093014ho-Blacks-Dept-Store-04 093014ho-Blacks-Dept-Store-05 093014ho-Blacks-Dept-Store-02 093014ho-Blacks-Dept-Store-06 093014ho-Blacks-Dept-Store-01 093014ho-Blacks-Dept-Store-07 093014ho-Blacks-Dept-Store-03 101413mp-blacks-flag-pole-3 101413mp-blacks-flag-pole-2 101413mp-blacks-flag-pole-4 101413mp-blacks-flag-pole-1 091814mp-blacks-building-1.jpg 091814mp-blacks-building-7 091814mp-blacks-building-5 091814mp-blacks-building-3 091814HO-archive-blacks-building-1 091814mp-blacks-building-10 091814mp-blacks-building-8 091814HO-archive-blacks-building-2 091814mp-blacks-building-6 091814mp-blacks-building-2 091814mp-blacks-building-4