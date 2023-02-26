WATERLOO — The Black’s Building in downtown Waterloo may be headed for an online auction after a negotiated deal with a potential buyer fell through earlier this year.

The nine-story historic high-rise at 501 Sycamore St. is currently listed on the Ten-X auction site with an opening bid of $1 million. John Viggers of Cushman and Wakefield is the broker.

Bidding is scheduled to begin Tuesday and run through Thursday.

“With its elegant entryway and first-floor restaurant, 501 Sycamore Street boasts an eclectic tenant roster and some of the most eye-popping interior and exterior designs in Waterloo's CBD (Central Business District),” reads the listing, which boasts about the building’s quick access to the U.S. Highways 63 and 218 interchange.

Proceeds from the sale will be used to pay debts for Black’s operator Midtown Development, and Midtown development attorney Ronald Martin said the online venue is the best option to bring the highest price and best value.

"It's the best way to reach the most people," he said

Midtown Development filed for bankruptcy in 2021 citing, in part, past flooding, COVID-19 closures and fallout from a scuttled restaurant deal.

A $7.5 million deal to sell the building and use the proceeds to settle bank loans and other outstanding debts and taxes fell through when the buyer -- Denver-based Covalt and Co. Colorado Properties LLC -- unsuccessfully tried to renegotiate the terms of the sale following months of delays and Midtown turned down the new proposal.

After that, Viggers again attempted to market the building, generating interest but not buyers. In January, Midtown’s attorney sought court permission for the online auction.

“At last count, 20 persons have signed nondisclosure agreements to obtain specific information regarding the Black’s Building, and two interested persons have already registered to participate in the auction,” Midtown’s attorney said.

Midtown’s biggest creditor – OSK XII LLC, which bought the debt from MidWestOne Bank – asked the court to lift a stay that bars it from holding its own action with the property.

OSK XII also moved to have the bankruptcy case thrown out or have the court appoint a receiver to oversee the building. A hearing on that request is scheduled for late March.

