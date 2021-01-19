Black Hawk jail visitation to go all virtual

WATERLOO – The days of in-person visitation at the Black Hawk County Jail are on their way out.

Beginning Jan. 27, the Sheriff’s Office will move all visitation to virtual visits through cellphones, tablets and kiosks in the lobby.

“Studies have shown the more closely connected inmates are with family while in jail, the better their chances to succeed after jail,” said Capt. Nate Neff, the county’s jail administrator.

Currently, friends and family can visit inmates by going to the jail, taking an elevator to the third floor and sitting in a booth where they are separated by glass. Conversations are carried out with phones on the wall.

Jail officials had been exploring the possibility of moving to virtual visitation, a project sped up by the coronavirus pandemic.

With the new system, which started in November, inmates use tables and kiosks in their jail pods, and family can remain at home and talk with a Zoom- or Facetime-like app through a company called CIDnet.

Neff said the some inmates were in tears because they were able to see their children and attend T-ball games and other events virtually.