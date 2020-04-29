Black Hawk County Jail staffer tests positive for COVID-19
WATERLOO -- A nurse with Naphcare Inc., the correctional health-care company contracted to provide 24-hour medical and mental health coverage for the Black Hawk County Jail, ail has tested positive for the coronavirus.

The nurse has been quarantined pursuant to company and Black Hawk County Sheriff’s Office policy.

This employee normally works the night shift, and a minimal amount of staff and inmates were in contact with this employee.

Regardless, increased protocols and surveillance monitoring of staff and inmates has been implemented within the facility, said Sheriff Tony Thompson.

Updates will be made available immediately upon any new developments.

