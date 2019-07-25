WATERLOO – A Waterloo man has died from injuries after being struck by a car while on his bicycle Tuesday afternoon.
Waterloo Police Maj. Joe Leibold confirmed Thursday morning the death of Dilail Salkic, 22, who died Wednesday. The crash happened about 3:50 p.m. Tuesday in the area of Western Avenue and West Third Street. When police and paramedics arrived, they found the bicyclist and his mangled bike, but the car and driver weren’t at the scene.
Police later arrested L.A. Jefferson, 42, of 622 Vermont St., after finding his yellow Mitsubishi Lancer OZ-Rally parked about a block from the crash scene. Witnesses reported seeing a yellow car collide with the bike. The passenger side of the car’s windshield was caved in.
Jefferson was charged with leaving the scene of a serious injury accident, and his bond was set at $100,000. He remained in the Black Hawk County Jail Thursday.
Police said a determination on whether additional charges will be filed against Jefferson as a result of Salkic's death will be made by the Black Hawk County Attorney's Office.
