WATERLOO — A bicyclist was injured in an early morning shooting in Waterloo.

Police said the victim was riding his bike in the 300 block of Logan Avenue shortly after 1 a.m. Wednesday when someone opened fire. Bullets struck his leg and collar bone area. He pedaled to Logan Convenience Store, 735 Logan Ave., to summon help.

Paramedics with Waterloo Fire Rescue took him to a local hospital for treatment and he is expected to survive, according to police.

Officers found spent shell casings in the area.

No arrests have been made in the shooting.