Police and sheriff's deputies captured a Benton County Jail inmate on Brookeridge Drive after he escaped from the Covenant Medical Center emergency room on Wednesday.

 JEFF REINITZ jeff.reinitz@wcfcourier.com

EDITOR'S NOTE: This story has been corrected to reflect that the escapee fled while still in the hospital parking lot, not from inside the hospital.

WATERLOO – A jail inmate broke free from a deputy in a Waterloo hospital parking lot on Wednesday but was quickly captured blocks away when he tried to hide in a Dumpster.

The identity of the escapee wasn’t available, but officers said he was a Benton County Jail inmate who was apparently brought to Waterloo for treatment.

The 24-year-old inmate, who was originally facing burglary charges, escaped from the Benton sheriff’s deputy in the Covenant Medical Center parking lot around 11 a.m. Wednesday, according to authorities.

Black Hawk County sheriff’s deputies and Waterloo police officers who were in the area caught him in a manner of minutes as he was climbing into a Dumpster trash container outside a Brookeridge Drive apartment complex.

Officers returned him to Benton County sheriff’s deputies, and he was taken to the Benton County Jail. No charges have been filed in connection with the escape.

