WATERLOO — Jurors heard closing arguments Monday in the case of three people accused of raping two teenage girls in the basement of a Waterloo home in 2012.
Deantay Darelle Williams, Taevon Washington and Cordarrel Smith are charged with kidnapping and sexual abuse.
Black Hawk County Attorney Brian Williams said the three forced the 15-year-old girls to have sex in the basement of Smith’s Adams Street home after a night of drinking. Washington was 18 at the time, and Deantay Williams was 17.
“It was an absolute free for all with these two 15-year-olds,” Brian Williams told jurors during closing arguments.
One of the girls told jurors Smith “body bumped” her into the basement where there were two mattresses on the floor. One girl was forced to have sex with three men, and the other was forced to have sex with four men, Brian Williams said.
One of the girls left the basement and contacted a friend. Police were called and found the second girl alone on a mattress in the basement.
Smith, who was 24 at the time, had supplied the alcohol and was calling the shots, according to Brian Williams.
That state argued the kidnapping charge — the most serious of the lot — applied because the girls were taken to the basement to avoid detection.
Evidence at trial included used condoms and swabs that contained DNA consistent with Washington and Deantay Williams and a fourth defendant, Eric Webster who earlier pleaded to reduced charges. Smith’s DNA wasn’t found, according to authorities.
Defense attorneys for Deantay Williams and Washington said the sex was consensual, which wouldn’t be a crime under Iowa law because they were less than four years older than the girls at the time of the incident. Smith’s attorney said he didn’t have sex with the girls.
Brian Williams said the girls were forced to have sex.
“Flirting and being drunk, smoking marijuana, not screaming loud enough, not fighting enough, that is not an approval, and it does not mean consent,” Brian Williams said.
Jurors will begin deliberations today.
