Banker sentenced to prison in Cedar Falls loan investigation

CEDAR FALLS — A former Cedar Falls banker has been sentenced to jail for making false statements on loans that eventually cost his bank more than $6 million.

Judge C.J. Williams sentenced 59-year-old Bradley Schlotfeldt to a year and a half behind bars on a charge of one count of making a false statement to a financial institution during a Thursday hearing in U.S. District Court in Cedar Rapids.

He was also ordered to pay $3 million in restitution and will serve up to five years of supervised release following his prison time.

According to court records, Schlotfeldt was a vice president and lending officer at U.S. Bank when he was approached by a family who farmed 900 acres near Monona in 2015. They had exhausted their lines of credit but wanted money to work on their home and pay other expenses.

He approved a series of “young farmer” loans for the stepson, knowing the stepson wasn’t involved in the farming operation, according to court records. The money allegedly went to another person and wasn’t used to farm or to pay back the loan, and the bank took a $575,218 hit, records state.

When the bank found out what happened, Schlotfeldt was fired, and during a review, bank officials found 13 other loans backed with false documents or that violated bank policy. Schlotfeldt had allegedly made it appear that others had signed loan documents, inflated numbers and bypassed supervisors who would have likely noticed the false figures, records state.