A photo released by authorities of the bank robbery suspect in Waterloo.

WATERLOO – A Waterloo man who pleaded using a starter pistol to rob a bank in 2017 may be getting a new attorney.

A hearing on the matter has been set for today after defense attorney David Mullen told the judge that the attorney-client relationship with Steven Lee Sisk has broken down and he can’t adequately represent Sisk’s interests.

According to court records, Sisk, 54, entered a guilty plea to one count of bank robbery, which carries up to 20 years in prison on June 25. A sentencing date hasn’t been set.

On July 11, Mullen asked the court to be allowed to withdraw from the case.

Court records allege Sisk showed what appeared to be a small handgun during a robbery at Regions Bank on Mulberry Street on Aug. 3, 2017, and fled with $2,389 in cash.

Investigators began looking at Sisk after residents noted he had a scar and a gold tooth similar to those seen in the bank surveillance camera photos, and officers found a starter pistol in early 2018. A federal grand jury indicted him on bank robbery charges in February 2018.

