INDEPENDENCE – Sentencing for reality TV star Chris Soules has again been postponed.
Chris Soules, a 36-year-old rural Arlington resident known for his work on “The Bachelor” and “Dancing with the Stars,” had been scheduled to appear in court in February for sentencing on a charge of leaving the scene of a serious injury accident in connection with the April 2017 crash that killed Kenneth Mosher of Aurora.
On Tuesday, Judge Andrea Dryer approved a request by the state to delay sentencing because a member of the Mosher family isn’t available for the February date, and the assistant Iowa attorney general assigned to the case will be in another trial at the time. Soules’ attorney didn’t resist the request.
The new sentencing date was set for May 21 in Buchanan County District Court in Independence, and two hours was allotted.
The charge is a misdemeanor, and Soules faces up to two years in prison and a $6,250 fine.
Authorities allege Soules crashed his pickup into the back of Mosher’s tractor on April 24, 2017, north of Aurora and left before law enforcement arrived on the scene. Soules’ defense team said he called 911 to report the crash, identified himself to dispatchers and provided aid to Mosher, 66, and left the scene only after medics arrived.
