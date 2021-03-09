Babysitter recounts Cedar Falls abduction attempt as trial begins

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

The teen told the court she didn’t know Vasquez but had seen him earlier that day outside his house. He had said something to her while she and the child went on a walk, but she couldn’t make it out and ignored him.

Sometime around 3 p.m., the girl went inside to get a drink of water and watch TV, and the babysitter stayed outside to clean up the day’s fun.

That’s when she heard Vasquez calling to her.

Once he pulled her inside, he forced her toward the bedroom, kissing her, groping her and trying to remove her clothing, the babysitter said. At one point, she pulled away, but he grabbed her and pulled her back.

Looking about, she could see inflatable mattresses in the house, and a hard hat, reflective shirt and heavy boots on the floor.

Finally, she was able to escape and phoned the child’s mother, who called 911.

The child also took the stand Tuesday, telling the court how she began to get worried when the babysitter didn’t return, how she hugged her kitten because she was scared and how she spotted the babysitter running back to her house, crying.

Police arrived and went to Vasquez’s house, but he didn’t come to the door until an hour later.