WATERLOO – A convicted sex offender who disappeared last year has been arrested for allegedly fondling a girl.

According to court records, Jaleel Lamont Todd, 27, of Waterloo, is required to register because of a 2007 conviction for having sexual contact with a 9 year old when he was 15. In June 2018, he moved to Airline Highway without notifying authorities of his new address, and he was evicted 20 days later and moved, again without notifying authorities, according to court records.

On Sept. 30, he was at an acquaintance’s home at 1 a.m. and allegedly crawled into bed with a 14-year-old girl at the house and began touching her, according to court records. She left and told family members.

Waterloo police investigated the allegations. An arrest warrant was issued in October, but Todd remained at large.

On Sunday afternoon, officers received a complaint of a man wearing red pants and a black coat threatening to shoot people in the area of Sunnyside Avenue and Fereday Court. Officers found Todd in the area matching the description, and he allegedly ran from police and was eventually detained.

Todd was arrested for indecent contact with a child for the September incident. He was also arrested for interference and second-offense violation of the sex offender registry. His bond was set at $15,300.

Police and Courts Reporter

Cops and courts reporter for the Courier

