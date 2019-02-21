Try 1 month for 99¢

WATERLOO – A sex offender who allegedly shirked his registration responsibilities has been arrested for allegedly forcing oral sex with an 82-year-old woman.

Waterloo police arrested Manuel Montrell Causey, 30, of Waterloo, on Wednesday for first-degree burglary and second-degree sexual abuse. He was also arrested for outstanding warrants for sex offender registry violations.

Court records indicate authorities had been looking for Causey, who has a prior sexual assault conviction from Illinois, since October when he allegedly failed to show up for a court date for firearm charge. On Feb. 11, police sought sex offender registry violation warrants because Causey had allegedly moved without giving notice and neglected to show up for quarterly appointments.

Then on Wednesday, Causey showed up at the elderly woman’s house and asked to shovel snow. He allegedly forced his way inside, took her to the bedroom and demanded either oral or anal sex, telling her that he was known to get violent, according to court records. After the sex, he took the woman’s jewelry and left, records state.

The woman called police, and officers used a tracking K9 before they found Causey in a nearby basement with a ring and earrings, records state. Causey told investigators the sex was consensual and the jewelry was a gift.

Causey was being held without bond as of Thursday morning.

Subscribe to Daily Headlines

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
1
0
6

Tags

Police and Courts Reporter

Cops and courts reporter for the Courier

Load comments