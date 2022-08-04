Autopsy results released in Maquoketa Caves campground slayings

CEDAR FALLS — A Cedar Falls couple and their daughter who were killed while camping last month died of stabbing and gunshot wounds, according to autopsies.

On Thursday, the Iowa Department of Public Safety released the finds of the autopsies in the July 22 attack at Maquoketa Caves State Park camp ground.

According to authorities, Tyler Schmidt, 42, died from a gunshot wound and multiple sharp force injuries.

Sarah Schmidt, 42, died from multiple sharp force injuries.

Their daughter, 6-year-old Lula, died from a gunshot wound and strangulation.

An autopsy also confirmed that Anthony Sherwin, 23, of LaVista, Neb., died from a self-inflicted gunshot wound and his death has been ruled a suicide.

“The investigation into the events surrounding the homicides is ongoing. However, the known facts and circumstances, and all evidence collected to this point, substantiate Sherwin was the perpetrator of the homicides and acted alone,” Mitch Mortvedt, deputy director of the Iowa Division of Criminal Investigation said in a news release.

The three were killed in the early morning hours of July 22 while they were in their tent, according to authorities. The motive remains unknown.

Sherwin had been camping with his parents, and relatives said Sherwin didn’t know the Schmidts.

The Schmidts’ son survived the attack.

The autopsy results came days after family, friends and others remembered the victims in a Celebration of Life vigil at Overman Park in Cedar Falls.

Maquoketa Caves State Park reopened to the public last week.