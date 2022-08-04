Autopsy results released in Maquoketa Caves campground slayings

CEDAR FALLS — A Cedar Falls couple and their daughter who were killed while camping last month died of stabbing and gunshot wounds, according to autopsies.
On Thursday, the Iowa Department of Public Safety released the finds of the autopsies in the July 22 attack at Maquoketa Caves State Park camp ground.
According to authorities, Tyler Schmidt, 42, died from a gunshot wound and multiple sharp force injuries.
Sarah Schmidt, 42, died from multiple sharp force injuries.
Their daughter, 6-year-old Lula, died from a gunshot wound and strangulation.
PHOTOS: Celebration of Life vigil for Schmidts
Celebration of Life 1
Nita Schmidt, aunt of Tyler Schmidt, reads a statement from Tyler's parents, Timothy and Debra, during the Celebration of Life vigil for Tyler, Sarah, and Lula Schmidt held at Overman Park on Tuesday in Cedar Falls. The Schmidts were shot and killed at Maquoketa Caves State Park on July 22.
CHRIS ZOELLER, Courier Staff Photographer
Celebration of Life 2
Friends, family and neighbors gather during the Celebration of Life vigil for Tyler, Sarah, and Lula Schmidt held at Overman Park on Tuesday, Aug. 2 in Cedar Falls, Iowa. The Schmidts were shot and killed at Maquoketa Caves State Park on July 22.
CHRIS ZOELLER, Courier Staff Photographer
Celebration of Life 8
Friends, family and neighbors gather during the Celebration of Life vigil for Tyler, Sarah, and Lula Schmidt held at Overman Park on Tuesday in Cedar Falls. The Schmidts were shot and killed at Maquoketa Caves State Park on July 22.
CHRIS ZOELLER, Courier Staff Photographer
Celebration of Life 5
A photo of Tyler and Sarah Schmidt sits on the podium during the Celebration of Life vigil for Tyler, Sarah, and Lula Schmidt held at Overman Park on Tuesday. in Cedar Falls. The Schmidts were shot and killed at Maquoketa Caves State Park on July 22.
CHRIS ZOELLER, Courier Staff Photographer
Celebration of Life 3
Teresa and Brian Carr, friends and neighbors of Tyler, Sarah, and Lula Schmidt, speak during their Celebration of Life vigil held at Overman Park on Tuesday, Aug. 2 in Cedar Falls, Iowa. The Schmidts were shot and killed at Maquoketa Caves State Park on July 22.
CHRIS ZOELLER, Courier Staff Photographer
Celebration of Life 4
Cedar Falls Mayor Rob Green embraces Teresa and Brian Carr, friends and neighbors of Tyler, Sarah, and Lula Schmidt, during their Celebration of Life vigil held at Overman Park on Tuesday, Aug. 2 in Cedar Falls, Iowa. The Schmidt's were shot and killed at Maquoketa Caves State Park on July 22.
CHRIS ZOELLER, Courier Staff Photographer
Celebration of Life 6
Cedar Falls Mayor Rob Green speaks during the Celebration of Life vigil for Tyler, Sarah, and Lula Schmidt held at Overman Park on Tuesday, Aug. 2 in Cedar Falls, Iowa. The Schmidts were shot and killed at Maquoketa Caves State Park on July 22.
CHRIS ZOELLER, Courier Staff Photographer
Celebration of Life 7
Friends, family and neighbors gather during the Celebration of Life vigil for Tyler, Sarah, and Lula Schmidt held at Overman Park on Tuesday, Aug. 2 in Cedar Falls, Iowa. The Schmidts were shot and killed at Maquoketa Caves State Park on July 22.
CHRIS ZOELLER, Courier Staff Photographer
An autopsy also confirmed that Anthony Sherwin, 23, of LaVista, Neb., died from a self-inflicted gunshot wound and his death has been ruled a suicide.
“The investigation into the events surrounding the homicides is ongoing. However, the known facts and circumstances, and all evidence collected to this point, substantiate Sherwin was the perpetrator of the homicides and acted alone,” Mitch Mortvedt, deputy director of the Iowa Division of Criminal Investigation said in a news release.
The three were killed in the early morning hours of July 22 while they were in their tent, according to authorities. The motive remains unknown.
Sherwin had been camping with his parents, and relatives said Sherwin didn’t know the Schmidts.
The Schmidts’ son survived the attack.
The autopsy results came days after family, friends and others remembered the victims in a Celebration of Life vigil at Overman Park in Cedar Falls.
Maquoketa Caves State Park reopened to the public last week.
