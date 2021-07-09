Authorities want alleged armored truck heist getaway driver back in jail pending trial

WATERLOO – Corrections officials are asking the court to put the alleged getaway driver in a fatal armored truck heist back in jail pending trial.

Justina Lynn Davis, 29, of Hampton, had been free while she awaited trial in the March 2020 Rochester Armored Car holdup that left robber 37-year-old Bryce Altman Miller dead.

Now, authorities allege Davis violated the terms of her pre-trial release when she became involved in other legal entanglements in recent months.

Court records show Davis was arrested for operating while intoxicated following an October traffic stop in Hampton, apparently while she was driving the same Hyundai Sonata used to flee Waterloo robbery. She failed field sobriety tests and refused to provide a breath test, according to court records.

Then on June 26, she was a passenger in a car that fled police in Tama County, according to authorities. Meskwaki Nation Police attempted to stop a BMW that had been at the tribal casino, and the chase continued on until the driver left the vehicle on South Cherry Street in Traer and disappeared on foot.

Witnesses reported seeing Davis exiting the car carrying bags. She was discovered a few blocks away in the bathroom at the Traer Pool where she had changed clothes, according to court records.