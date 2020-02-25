Authorities update details on mom and baby death in Webster City

DES MOINES - On Nov. 10, 2019, the Webster City Police Department requested the assistance of the Iowa Division of Criminal Investigation (DCI) to conduct a death investigation at 721 Des Moines St. in Webster City.

At approximately 8:13 a.m., Webster City police officers responded to the residence following the report of a roommate who had discovered two bodies. The deceased individuals were identified as Mariangelys Ortiz, 28, and her 3-month-old daughter, Abimelec Ortiz Figueroa. Both lived at the residence.

Autopsies were performed on both individuals by the Iowa State Medical Examiner’s Office. Autopsy results indicated the following cause and manner of death:

Mariangelys Figueroa Ortiz's cause of death is ligature hanging and manner of death is suicide.

Abimelec Ortiz Figueroa's cause of death is unknown and manner of death is undetermined.

The DCI, along with the Webster City Police Department, Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office and the Iowa State Medical Examiner’s Office have concluded the investigation into this matter.

No charges will be filed.

