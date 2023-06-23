DES MOINES -- The Iowa Governor’s Traffic Safety Bureau is partnering with local law enforcement for the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration’s Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over high-visibility enforcement campaign over the Independence Day holiday.

Running July 1 through 5, the primary goal of the increased law enforcement presence is to prevent tragedies previously seen around the July 4th holiday.

“We want people to enjoy the holiday and to celebrate responsibly,” says GTSB Bureau Chief Brett Tjepkes. “Drunk driving endangers those behind the wheel, their passengers, and other people on the road. Our law enforcement partners know how to spot an impaired driver and will not hesitate to pull them over. If you’re going to drink, plan for a sober ride.”

Annually, about one-third of all traffic fatalities are alcohol/impaired related. In Iowa last year, 57% of the July 4 holiday weekend traffic fatalities were alcohol related.

Authorities said there are plenty of options to help impaired drivers get home safely; designate a sober driver, schedule a taxi or rideshare, or use your community’s sober ride program.

The Governor’s Traffic Safety Bureau works with city, county, state, and local organizations to develop and implement strategies to reduce deaths and injuries on Iowa’s roadways using federally funded grants.

