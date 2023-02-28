WATERLOO — Authorities are seeking the public’s help in locating a man who fled a halfway house while serving time for burglary and other charges in Black Hawk and Bremer counties.

Roberto Ramone Wade, 32, left the Waterloo Residential Correctional Facility without permission on Sunday and didn’t return, according to officials with the Iowa Department of Corrections.

Wade is serving time for second-degree burglary, corrections officials said, and he has prior convictions for extortion and domestic assault. He began work release on Oct. 6.

Wade is described as a black male, height 5 feet 11 inches tall and weighing 237 pounds.

Anyone with information on Wade's whereabouts is asked to contact local police.

