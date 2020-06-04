You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
Authorities seek information on fires set at auto repair garage
0 comments
breaking top story

Authorities seek information on fires set at auto repair garage

{{featured_button_text}}
Sprung Automotive arson

Crime Stoppers of the Cedar Valley is offering a reward for information on fires at Sprung Automotive, 3105 Lafayette St., early Wednesday, June 3, 2020.

WATERLOO – Crime Stoppers of the Cedar Valley is offering a reward for information on fires set outside an auto repair garage early Wednesday.

Surveillance camera footage showed three people lighting multiple fires at Sprung Automotive, 3105 Lafayette St.

Similar fires were reported at an auxiliary lot for C&S Car Co. on West Seventh and South streets a night earlier. It isn’t known if the fires are connected.

Crime Stoppers is offering a cash reward for information that leads to the arrests in the case.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Waterloo Police Department at (319) 291-4340 ext. 7 or Cedar Valley Crime Stoppers at 855-300-TIPS (8477). Tips may also be left at www.cvcrimestoppers.com. Tips may also be sent with TipSubmit or by texting the word CEDAR plus the information to CRIMES (274637).

Photos: George Floyd reaction in Cedar Valley

Photos: George Floyd reaction in Cedar Valley

There have been peaceful marches, speeches, silent moments and some escalation of frustrations during the past few days in the Cedar Valley. Here is is in pictures.

1 of 44
0 comments
0
0
0
0
1

Tags

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News