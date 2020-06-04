Authorities seek information on fires set at auto repair garage

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

WATERLOO – Crime Stoppers of the Cedar Valley is offering a reward for information on fires set outside an auto repair garage early Wednesday.

Surveillance camera footage showed three people lighting multiple fires at Sprung Automotive, 3105 Lafayette St.

Similar fires were reported at an auxiliary lot for C&S Car Co. on West Seventh and South streets a night earlier. It isn’t known if the fires are connected.

Crime Stoppers is offering a cash reward for information that leads to the arrests in the case.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Waterloo Police Department at (319) 291-4340 ext. 7 or Cedar Valley Crime Stoppers at 855-300-TIPS (8477). Tips may also be left at www.cvcrimestoppers.com. Tips may also be sent with TipSubmit or by texting the word CEDAR plus the information to CRIMES (274637).

