Authorities seek help locating missing Lamont teen

LAMONT --- Authorities are asking for the public’s help in locating a missing rural Lamont teenager.
Tosha Ann Kraus, 16, was last seen at her home on Sept. 13, according to the Buchanan County Sheriff’s Office. Authorities believe she was voluntarily picked up by someone she knows.
Deputies were notified of the disappearance on Sept. 14 and after exhausting leads, they put out a public notification on Monday.
Tosha is described as a white female, 5 feet tall and weighing 110 pounds with blue eyes and blonde hair. She has facial piercings to include her nose and upper lip but does not always wear the piercings.
Anyone with information on her whereabouts is asked to call the Buchanan County Sheriff’s Office at (319) 334-2567 or their local law enforcement agency.
If Tosha is seen, residents shouldn’t take action themselves but instead call law enforcement with information such as location of sighting, vehicle license plate, clothing description and so forth.
Fights end Cattle Congress Fair early Saturday, nearby shooting reported a short time later
Winter's wallop: 'Shivery, snowy' winter predicted for Midwest by Old Farmer's Almanac
Cedar Falls man arrested in Bremer County chase
Petersen decisions: Payton to Louisville, Jadyn to Northern Iowa
At least 20 rounds fired in Waterloo shooting
The Courier announces this year's 20 Under 40 winners
Bond set at $200,000 for Independence man after police find pounds of meth, cocaine
Preps to Watch: Bradfield, Reinicke, Wiggley, Bush, Norton and Matthias honored
In Harms' way: DNH alumni reflect on coach's lessons after 1,000th win
Sioux City resident owns rare, one-of-a-kind dog breed
Waterloo man pleads in stolen Tommy gun burglary
Committee seeks change for Waterloo dress code
'He was a quiet, nice kid': Killing of Angel Lopez Jr. stuns many in Davenport
Ethen D. Edge
Part of UNI-Dome roof to be replaced Photos: Missing children in Iowa
Photos: Missing children in Iowa
Jade Colvin
Jade Colvin
Missing Since: Jun 10, 2016
Missing From: Des Moines, IA
DOB: 2002
Age Now: 20
Sex: Female
Race: White
Hair Color: Brown
Eye Color: Blue
Height: 5'4"
Weight: 135 lbs
When Jade was last seen, her hair was dyed auburn. She may dye her hair.
Contact
1-800-843-5678
or
Des Moines Police Department (Iowa) 1-515-283-4811
NCMEC: 1408941
Fredrick Workman
Fredrick Workman
Missing Since: Aug 2, 2013
Missing From: Des Moines, IA
DOB:1998
Age Now:24
Sex: Male
Race: White
Hair Color:Blonde
Eye Color: Blue
Height: 5'7"
Weight: 145 lbs
He was last seen on August 2, 2013. Fredrick has a scar under his chin. He may use the alias last name Shields. Fredrick may go by the nickname Fred.
Call 911 or 800-THE-LOST
or
Des Moines Police Department 515-283-4811
NCMEC: 1222001
Benjamin Roseland
Benjamin Roseland
Missing Since: Feb 9, 2008
Missing From: Clinton, IA
DOB: 1988
Age Now: 33
Sex: Male
Race: White
Hair Color: Brown
Eye Color: Blue
Height5'11"
Weight: 175 lbs
He was last seen at home on February 9, 2008. He has a vertical scar which extends from his lower lip to his chin, a scar on the right side of his mouth, a scar on the left side of his nose, and a scar on the upper left side of his chest. His nickname is Ben.
Call 911 or 800-THE-LOST
or
Clinton Police Department 563-243-1458
NCMEC: 1092332
Erin Pospisil
Erin Pospisil
Missing Since: June 3, 2001
Missing From: Cedar Rapids, IA
DOB: 1986
Age Now: 36
Sex: Female
Race: White
Hair Color: Brown
Eye Color: Brown
Height: 5'3"
Weight: 125 lbs
She was last seen at home on June 3, 2001 and she has not been seen or heard from since that day. She has a small scar above her left eye. When she was last seen, Erin had red highlights in her hair.
Call 911 or 800-THE-LOST
or
Cedar Rapids Police Department 319-286-5491
NCMEC: 919997
Marc Allen
Marc Allen
Missing Since: March 29, 1986
Missing From: Des Moines, IA
DOB:1972
Age Now: 50
Sex: Male
Race: White
Hair Color: Brown
Eye Color: Blue
Height: 5'0"
Weight: 85 lbs
He was last seen leaving his home is Des Moines, Iowa, on March 29, 1986. He was on his way to a friend's home, but never arrived. The last time he was seen, Marc was wearing a light blue t-shirt, blue jean shorts, white socks, and gray tennis shoes.
Call 911 or 800-THE-LOST
or
Des Moines Police Department 515-283-4811
NCMEC: 1053047
Eugene Martin
Eugene Martin
Missing Since: Aug 12, 1984
Missing From: Des Moines, IA
DOB: 1970
Age Now: 52
Sex: Male
Race: White
Hair Color: Brown
Eye Color: Brown
Height: 5'0"
Weight: 110 lbs
He was last seen between 5:30 a.m. and 6 a.m. as he was delivering newspapers. A paper bag was found outside of Des Moines with papers still inside. He has a scar on his right knee and has had a broken right wrist.
Call 911 or 800-THE-LOST
or
Des Moines Police Department- Missing Persons Unit - 515-283-4864 Or Your Local FBI
NCMEC: 601815
John Gosch
John Gosch
Missing Since: Sep 5, 1982
Missing From: Des Moines, IA
DOB: 1969
Age Now: 52
Sex: Male
Race: White
Hair Color: Lt. Brown
Eye Color: Blue
Height: 5'7"
Weight: 140 lbs
He was last seen delivering newspapers. He has facial freckles, a gap between his front teeth, a birthmark on his left cheek, and a horseshoe-shaped scar on his tongue.
Call 911 or 800-THE-LOST
or
West Des Moines Police Department 515-223-3211 Or Your Local FBI
NCMEC: 601763
Kimberly Doss
Kimberly Doss
Missing Since: Sep 1, 1982
Missing From: Davenport, IA
DOB: 1966
Age Now: 56
Sex: Female
Race: White
Hair Color: Brown
Eye Color: Brown
Height: 5'2"
Weight: 120 lbs
She was last seen in the Davenport, Iowa area on September 1, 1982. Kimberly has not been seen or heard from since. She may use the alias name of Kimberly Kathleen Gardner. She has a gap between her two front teeth.
Call 911 or 800-THE-LOST
or
Davenport Police Department 563-388-3664
NCMEC: 601057
Colleen Simpson
Colleen Simpson
Missing Since: Oct 5, 1975
Missing From: Bedford, IA
DOB: 1960
Age Now: 61
Sex: Female
Race: White
Hair Color: Black
Eye Color: Hazel
Height: 5'7"
Weight: 90 lbs
She was last seen at home where she disappeared during the night. Colleen has a scar on her right forearm.
Call 911 or 800-THE-LOST
or
Taylor County Sheriff's Office 712-523-2153
NCMEC: 601905
Xavior Harrelson
Xavior Harrelson
Missing Since: May 27, 2021
Missing From: Montezuma, IA
DOB: 2010
Age Now: 11
Sex: Male
Race: White
Hair Color: Brown
Eye Color: Blue
Height: 4'9"
Weight: 100 lbs
Xavior was last seen on May 27, 2021.
ANYONE HAVING INFORMATION SHOULD CONTACT
1-800-843-5678
or
Poweshiek County Sheriff's Office (Iowa) 1-641-623-5679
NCMEC: 1421892
Fatima Conteh
Fatima Conteh
Missing Since: May 19, 2022
Missing From: Des Moines, IA
DOB: 2006
Age Now: 16
Sex: Female
Race: Biracial
Hair Color: Brown
Eye Color: Brown
Height: 4'11"
Weight: 120 lbs
She has tattoos on her chest, left forearm and right shoulder.
ANYONE HAVING INFORMATION SHOULD CONTACT
1-800-843-5678
or
Des Moines Police Department (Iowa) 1-515-283-4811
NCMEC: 1450978
Daniela Vera-Ortega
Daniela Vera-Ortega
Missing Since: Aug 10, 2022
Missing From: Des Moines, IA
DOB: 2005
Age Now: 16
Sex: Female
Race: Hispanic
Hair Color: Black
Eye Color: Black
Height: 5'3"
Weight: 134 lbs
Daniela was last seen on August 10, 2022.
ANYONE HAVING INFORMATION SHOULD CONTACT
1-800-843-5678
or
Des Moines Police Department (Iowa) 1-515-283-4811
NCMEC: 1458857
Xerxes Blaesing
Xerxes Blaesing
Missing Since: Feb 10, 2022
Missing From: Iowa City, IA
DOB: May 16, 2017
Age Now: 5
Sex: Male
Race: White
Hair Color: Blonde
Eye Color: Blue
Height: 3'6"
Weight: 40 lbs
Xerxes was last seen on February 10, 2022. He may be in company of his mother.
ANYONE HAVING INFORMATION SHOULD CONTACT
1-800-843-5678
or
Iowa City Police Department (Iowa) 1-319-356-6800
NCMEC: 1444864
When COVID shots first came out, the CDC recommended waiting two weeks before or after getting another vaccine. Now, however, that guidance has changed.
Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter
Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email.