Authorities seek help locating missing Lamont teen

Tosha Ann Kraus

LAMONT --- Authorities are asking for the public’s help in locating a missing rural Lamont teenager.

Tosha Ann Kraus, 16, was last seen at her home on Sept. 13, according to the Buchanan County Sheriff’s Office. Authorities believe she was voluntarily picked up by someone she knows.

Deputies were notified of the disappearance on Sept. 14 and after exhausting leads, they put out a public notification on Monday.

Tosha Ann Kraus

Tosha is described as a white female, 5 feet tall and weighing 110 pounds with blue eyes and blonde hair. She has facial piercings to include her nose and upper lip but does not always wear the piercings.

Anyone with information on her whereabouts is asked to call the Buchanan County Sheriff’s Office at (319) 334-2567 or their local law enforcement agency. 

If Tosha is seen, residents shouldn’t take action themselves but instead call law enforcement with information such as location of sighting, vehicle license plate, clothing description and so forth.

