082418ho-toledo-police

This is a photo provided by authorities of the person Toledo police are looking for.

 Contributed photo

UPDATE: Steven Keith Herzberger, 28, was taken into custody Friday afternoon and charged with two counts of interference with official acts, one count of providing false information to law enforcement and one county of public intoxication. He was also wanted in Benton County for parole violation.

TOLEDO – Toledo police and the Tama County Sheriff’s Office are asking for the public’s help in finding a man who has been acting erratically around town Friday.

The person is described as a white male with slender build and dark facial hair. His hair is shaved on the sides and long on top, and he was seen wearing a black long-sleeve shirt and black pants.

The man's identity isn't known.

Police said the man appeared to be under the influence of a stimulant and was seen around 5:20 a.m. Friday in the 100 block of North Main Street. Around 9:40 a.m., he was spotted in the area of 300th Street and Highway 63.

Anyone with information is asked to call the dispatch center at 641-484-3760, option 1.

