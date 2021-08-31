 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Authorities seek help in locating escapee from Waterloo facility
0 comments
alert top story

Authorities seek help in locating escapee from Waterloo facility

{{featured_button_text}}
Devin Dewayne Smith

Devin Dewayne Smith

WATERLOO – Authorities are asking the public’s help in locating a Waterloo man who fled from the Waterloo Work Release Facility where he was serving time for robbery and burglary.

Devin Dewayne Smith, 30, failed to return to the facility Monday night, according to corrections officials.

Smith is described as a black male, about 6 feet 2 inches tall and weighing around 167 pounds. He was placed on work release May 26 after serving prison time in series of ill-fated business holdups in Cedar Falls on Sept. 24, 2009.

Support Local Journalism

Your membership makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

He also served time for a 2017 home burglary in Evansdale during an earlier release.

Anyone with information on Smith's whereabouts is asked to contact local police.

$1 for 6 months of local news
Stay informed with the Courier's COVID resource page
0 comments
0
2
1
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Gov. Hochul: NY schools to require masks this fall

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News