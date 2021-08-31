Authorities seek help in locating escapee from Waterloo facility

WATERLOO – Authorities are asking the public’s help in locating a Waterloo man who fled from the Waterloo Work Release Facility where he was serving time for robbery and burglary.

Devin Dewayne Smith, 30, failed to return to the facility Monday night, according to corrections officials.

Smith is described as a black male, about 6 feet 2 inches tall and weighing around 167 pounds. He was placed on work release May 26 after serving prison time in series of ill-fated business holdups in Cedar Falls on Sept. 24, 2009.

He also served time for a 2017 home burglary in Evansdale during an earlier release.

Anyone with information on Smith's whereabouts is asked to contact local police.

