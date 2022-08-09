Authorities seek help in finding missing Kansas woman, possibly in Waterloo

WATERLOO – Authorities are asking the public for help in finding a missing Kansas woman who may be in the Waterloo area.

On Monday, Waterloo police released information about 23-year-old Makayla Robertson who was last seen outside Abilene, Kans., on July 17.

Robertson had told her mother she was going to meet someone and never returned, according to Waterloo police.

She has ties to a man from Waterloo and may be with him, police said.

Robertson is described as a white female, about 5 feet 2 inches tall with brown hair.

Anyone with information on her whereabouts is asked to call local law enforcement.