Authorities seek escapee from Waterloo work release facility

WATERLOO – Authorities are asking for the public’s help in locating a Waterloo man serving time for felony burglary and domestic assault who disappeared while free on work release.

Kevin John Reddout, 46, was placed on escape status Monday when he failed to return to the Waterloo Residential Facility, according to the Iowa Department of Corrections.

Reddout is described as a white male, about 6 feet tall and weighing 216 pounds.

Reddout was sentenced to prison for allegedly breaking into a girlfriend’s home and strangling her in December 2018. He was transferred to work release on May 13, 2021.

Anyone with information on Reddout’s whereabouts is asked to call local police.

