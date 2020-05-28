You are the owner of this article.
Authorities searching property in Evansdale
Authorities searching property in Evansdale

Jeff Reinitz

 Jeff Reinitz

EVANSDALE – Federal and local authorities are conducting an extensive search of a lot in an Evansdale neighborhood.

Neighbors said officers were at the property at the end of Timber Oak Road on Wednesday and returned on Thursday.

Digging equipment, a portable tent and crime scene officers were on the scene.

Deputies with the Black Hawk County Sheriff’s Office referred inquiries to the FBI field office in Omaha.

