Authorities search for teen escapee in Waterloo

WATERLOO – Authorities continue to search for a teenage detainee who escaped in Waterloo while he was being transported to a youth facility Monday night.

Details weren’t available, but the 17-year-old male apparently jumped from a vehicle in the area of Broadway Street and Wagner Road around 4:50 p.m. Monday and disappeared into the dark.

The youth was from the Des Moines area and was being transported to a facility in rural Waterloo at the time. The circumstances of the escape weren't immediately clear.

Local authorities declined to comment and referred questions to Polk County officials.

Waterloo police and Black Hawk County sheriff’s deputies searched the area, which includes Brinker Lake in George Wyth State Park late Monday using drones, dogs and officers on foot.

