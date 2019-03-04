Try 3 months for $3

INDEPENDENCE (AP) — A suspect has been arrested in an eastern Iowa fire that injured two people.

Fire trucks were sent to the home in Independence around 11:30 p.m. Saturday. The names of the two injured and other details about the fire haven't been released.

Authorities say Shane Heins of Oelwein was taken into custody Sunday and charged with arson. Buchanan County court records don't list the name of an attorney who could comment for him.

