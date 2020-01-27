Authorities say inmate punched Anamosa prison guard in face
Authorities say inmate punched Anamosa prison guard in face

ANAMOSA (AP) — A guard was assaulted at Anamosa State Penitentiary, the Iowa Corrections Department said.

The assault occurred Sunday afternoon at the guard's post. The inmate punched the guard in the face, but other guards soon came to the aid of their colleague and subdued the prisoner, the department said.

The guard was taken to Jones Regional Medical Center in Anamosa for treatment. The inmate was not injured, the department said.

The names of those involved haven't been released.

