SIOUX CITY -- An Omaha man was taken into custody Thursday morning after shooting at an Iowa state trooper, according to law enforcement officials. He is expected to face charges including attempted murder.
The incident took place around 10 a.m. Thursday near the water treatment plant at the 3100 block of South Lewis Boulevard, authorities said. An Iowa state trooper pulled over a vehicle for a traffic violation and discovered the vehicle's passenger, 27-year-old Anthony Walls of Omaha, had an active warrant for his arrest.
As the trooper prepared to take Walls into custody, he resisted and was tasered after a struggle, authorities said. He recovered and fled on foot, pursued by the trooper.
During the pursuit, Walls pulled a .380 automatic and fired two shots at the trooper, who did not return fire, authorities said. The trooper was not struck. Sioux City Police officers set up a perimeter to contain Walls.
Walls continued to flee east until about 10:20 a.m., when Sioux City Police officers forced him to the ground at gunpoint at the 3000 block of Lincoln Way.
At a press conference at the Sioux City Police Department Thursday afternoon, Trooper John Farley said he couldn't say with certainty all the charges Walls is expected to face.
"Not all of the charges, but, obviously, attempted murder will be one of them," Farley said.
The warrant for Walls' arrest was issued out of Omaha on charges of domestic violence and assault on a pregnant woman, Farley said.
The driver, who has not been identified and who apparently took a passive role in the encounter, was detained for questioning but not arrested.
Neither the suspects nor any officers were injured. Multiple local, state and federal agencies responded to the incident, which remains under investigation. Walls was booked into the Woodbury County Jail Thursday afternoon.
