Authorities involved in morning chases in Evansdale, Waterloo

EVANSDALE – One person was taken to the hospital following a pursuit that ended near Elk Run Heights Monday morning.

Details weren’t available, but the pursuit started with the Iowa State Patrol around 7 a.m. and came to an end around Dubuque Road and Gray Street after authorities used Stop Sticks. The driver collapsed from a possible medical condition following the chase and was taken to the hospital for treatment.

The pursuit was the second for area law enforcement Monday morning. Around 1:30 a.m., a Black Hawk County sheriff’s deputy attempted to pull over a vehicle in the area of Highway 218 and Foulk Road. Waterloo police also became involved in the chase.

The driver eventually stopped and ran off, and deputies determined the vehicle had been reported stolen.

