You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Authorities involved in morning chases in Evansdale, Waterloo
0 comments
breaking top story

Authorities involved in morning chases in Evansdale, Waterloo

{{featured_button_text}}

EVANSDALE – One person was taken to the hospital following a pursuit that ended near Elk Run Heights Monday morning.

Details weren’t available, but the pursuit started with the Iowa State Patrol around 7 a.m. and came to an end around Dubuque Road and Gray Street after authorities used Stop Sticks. The driver collapsed from a possible medical condition following the chase and was taken to the hospital for treatment.

The pursuit was the second for area law enforcement Monday morning. Around 1:30 a.m., a Black Hawk County sheriff’s deputy attempted to pull over a vehicle in the area of Highway 218 and Foulk Road. Waterloo police also became involved in the chase.

The driver eventually stopped and ran off, and deputies determined the vehicle had been reported stolen.

Photos: Missing children in Iowa

clip art squad cars
0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News