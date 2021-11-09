 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
alert top story

Authorities investigate body found in river near Quasqueton

110921ho-river-body

Authorities are investigating the circumstances surrounding a body found in the Wapsipinicon River in Quasqueton on Tuesday, Nov. 9, 2021.

 Contributed photo

QUASQUETON -- Authorities are investigating the circumstances surrounding a body found in the Wapsipinicon River in Quasqueton on Tuesday.

A fisherman called 911 after spotting the body of an adult male just north of the bridge around 8:20 a.m., according to Buchanan County sheriff’s deputies.

Deputies, fire and EMS personnel were sent to the scene and recovered the body, which has been sent to the Iowa State Medical Examiner’s Office in Ankeny to determine the cause of death.

The incident remains under investigation, and no foul play is suspected at this time.

5 months for $5
0 comments
0
0
0
2
0

Tags

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

Can using swear words ease pain?

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News