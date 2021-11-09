Authorities investigate body found in river near Quasqueton

QUASQUETON -- Authorities are investigating the circumstances surrounding a body found in the Wapsipinicon River in Quasqueton on Tuesday.

A fisherman called 911 after spotting the body of an adult male just north of the bridge around 8:20 a.m., according to Buchanan County sheriff’s deputies.

Deputies, fire and EMS personnel were sent to the scene and recovered the body, which has been sent to the Iowa State Medical Examiner’s Office in Ankeny to determine the cause of death.

The incident remains under investigation, and no foul play is suspected at this time.

