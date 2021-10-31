Authorities identify woman in Independence death

INDEPENDENCE --- Independence police have released the name of a woman found dead last weekend.

On Friday, authorities identified the deceased as 29-year-old Autumn DeeAnn Parizek, also known as Autumn McCann, of Independence.

A cause of death is still pending the completion of an autopsy by the Iowa Medical Examiner’s Office, according to police.

Officers were called to an apartment in the 1100 block of Second Street NE around 11:40 p.m. on Oct. 23 for a report of a woman who wasn’t breathing. Police began CPR until paramedics arrived.

She was taken to Buchanan County Health Center where she was later pronounced dead.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.