Authorities find two handguns in overnight chase in Waterloo
Authorities find two handguns in overnight chase in Waterloo

WATERLOO – Authorities seized two handguns and detained one person following a Monday night chase in Waterloo.

A Black Hawk County sheriff’s deputy attempted to pull over a Ford Escape for running a red light in the area of Park Avenue and Washington Street around 11 p.m.

Waterloo police joined the pursuit, which continued until the Escape stopped at Home Park Boulevard and Clough Street where the four occupants took off on foot, according to police.

Passenger Marquis Lawrence Taylor, 18, was detained for interference and carrying weapons.

Deputies found two handguns in the area of the foot chase.

